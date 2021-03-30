JBF Capital Inc. Acquires 393,212 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 260.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 393,212 shares during the period. PDL BioPharma comprises about 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDLI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

PDLI stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 20,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $54,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

