JBF Capital Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.