JBF Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,479,000 after purchasing an additional 441,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 327,274 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

