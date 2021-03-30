Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $700.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $775.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $354.33.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $611.29 on Monday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $586.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,227.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,264,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

