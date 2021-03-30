Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Raised to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $33.00 on Monday. Jet2 has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Get Jet2 alerts:

About Jet2

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.