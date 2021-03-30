Johan Deblaere Sells 8,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $279.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.65. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

