JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €85.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.41 ($93.42).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €85.60 ($100.71) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.02. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €38.50 ($45.29) and a twelve month high of €88.78 ($104.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

