JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

