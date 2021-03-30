JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.66 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

