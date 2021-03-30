KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KZMYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

KAZ Minerals stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

