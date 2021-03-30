KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $44.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price raised by Truist from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

