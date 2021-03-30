KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS KDDIY traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. 237,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,986. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

