Kebab Token (KEBAB) Market Cap Tops $2.95 Million

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Kebab Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kebab Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Kebab Token has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $25,612.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kebab Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.05 or 0.00909715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Kebab Token Coin Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance.

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kebab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kebab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kebab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kebab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kebab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.