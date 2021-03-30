Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.84 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $53.84 million and $6.91 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $269.19 or 0.00457146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00057976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00257847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00907997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

