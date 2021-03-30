Kenneth Moelis Sells 5,728 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $320,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96.

NYSE:MC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 417,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,512. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

