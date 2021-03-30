Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Danske

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KKOYY stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

