Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 262.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.89 ($3.43).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of LON KGF traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company had a trading volume of 5,944,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 130.65 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 333.20 ($4.35). The company has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

