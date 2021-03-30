Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,122 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,111,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

