Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

