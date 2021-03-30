Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

