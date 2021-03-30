Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $1.77 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nielsen by 346.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,116 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,602,000.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

