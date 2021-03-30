Klimatas (KTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $212.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $15,628.57 and $212.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

