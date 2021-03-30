Koch Industries Inc. Takes $108.78 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,167,310 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $108,776,000. ADT comprises approximately 38.2% of Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Koch Industries Inc. owned 1.60% of ADT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADT. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 117,672 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 682,273 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 287,753 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,056,000 after buying an additional 1,701,863 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,529 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ADT shares. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 66,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,208. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.