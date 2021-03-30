Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Short Interest Down 50.8% in March

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Kona Grill stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 61,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Kona Grill has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

