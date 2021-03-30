KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

TSE KPT remained flat at $C$11.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 17,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,421. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$9.01 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.50. The stock has a market cap of C$107.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million. Research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KPT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

