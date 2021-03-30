Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.81.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

