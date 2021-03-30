Kuverit (KUV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,458.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 64.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $887,961.89 and approximately $1,458.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,742.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.19 or 0.00635530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,391,322 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

