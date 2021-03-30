KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Reaches $4,655.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $4,655.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001405 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00128593 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 116.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.