Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $570.29 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $213.29 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $557.56 and its 200-day moving average is $463.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.