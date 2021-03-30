Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

LRCX traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $213.29 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $557.56 and its 200-day moving average is $463.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

