Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to $105.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

LAMR opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

