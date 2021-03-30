Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the February 28th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Lantronix stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,167. The company has a market cap of $126.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.00. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lantronix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

