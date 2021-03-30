Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,166 shares of company stock worth $5,990,840 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 129.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

