Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys New Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 449,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,061,000. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 3.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

EL stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.16 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 177.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

