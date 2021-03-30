Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys Shares of 8,390 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $146.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.