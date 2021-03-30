Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Invests $1.08 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,584. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

