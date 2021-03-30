Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes $56.19 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 485,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,190,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.88. 60,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

