LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of LCNB worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCNB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 37,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $229.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.