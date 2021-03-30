Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $51,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $282,014,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lear by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after buying an additional 435,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.76.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

