Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNNNY. Commerzbank upgraded Leoni from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNNY opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

