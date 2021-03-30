Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Stockbridge Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 11.3% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned 1.69% of Liberty Broadband worth $478,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $188,291,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 858,533 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.96. 11,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average is $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

