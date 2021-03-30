LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29), Yahoo Finance reports. LifeMD updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LFMD traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. 11,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,912. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

In related news, COO Brad Michael Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. Its network of physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S.

