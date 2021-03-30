Lightstreams (PHT) Price Up 14.7% This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $805,655.73 and approximately $6,548.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,934.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00631842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00067676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

