Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Limoneira has increased its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Limoneira has a payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,206.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,548.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 7,971 shares valued at $135,759. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

