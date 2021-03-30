Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Limoneira has raised its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 7,500 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and have sold 7,971 shares valued at $135,759. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.