Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after purchasing an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $83,998,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.98.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

