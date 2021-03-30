Liquidity Network Price Down 30.4% This Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $592,339.41 and $60,864.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

