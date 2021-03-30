Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNA opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59.

