LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,304 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

