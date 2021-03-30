LPL Financial LLC Acquires 652 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,742 shares of company stock worth $4,416,543. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

